MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nomos Bank : * Says during the nine months of 2012, NOMOS reported net income of 10.9 billion roubles, which corresponds to an annualised ROAE of 18.5 percent. * Says net profit attributable to Nomos shareholders increased by 60.7 percent

year-on-year to 9.3 billion roubles. * Says net loan portfolio increased 22.6 percent. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)