UPDATE 1-Nomos bank 9-mth net profit up 61 pct
December 5, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nomos bank 9-mth net profit up 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nomos bank, one of a handful of listed Russian lenders, posted 9.3 billion roubles ($301.5 million) nine-month net profit, up 61 percent, on the back of strong lending growth, the bank said on Wednesday.

Nomos, in the process of being acquired by Otkritie Financial Corp, said its loan portfolio added 22.6 percent in total, with retail lending up 40.2 percent and corporate business adding 18.2 percent.

Russia’s Otkritie already owns nearly 20 percent of Nomos and plans to take over the whole banking group in a deal that would create the country’s second-largest private lender after Alfa Bank.

Otkritie last year mothballed plans to go public, saying in August that an IPO of the combined group could happen in two to three years. ($1=30.8495 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

