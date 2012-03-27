FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Nomos Bank profits rise, loans grow
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Nomos Bank profits rise, loans grow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Profit rise beats expectations

* Loan growth driven by lending to retail, small business

* Shares rise 2 pct

MOSCOW March 27 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized lender Nomos Bank posted a 35 percent rise in 2011 net profit, above expectations, while its loan portfolio grew by a third over the same period.

The company reported full-year net profit of 10 billion roubles ($345 million), compared to a 7.4 billion rouble profit the previous year. The figure refers to profit attributable to the equity holders of its parent company.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public offering in London and Moscow last year, had been expected to post net income of 9.4 billion roubles for the year and 3.6 billion roubles for the fourth quarter.

Nomos’ Moscow-listed shares rose 1.94 percent to 814.5 roubles. Its London GDRs were up 1.8 percent at $14, below the IPO price of $17.5.

The company’s loan portfolio grew 32 percent to 468 billion roubles, driven by retail and small business loan growth. Total assets rose 25 percent to 662 billion roubles.

Nomos said it mostly recovered a 2.9 billion rouble mark-to-market trading loss in the third quarter, recovering 2.3 billion of the losses. Its overall trading loss on its securities portfolio was 616 million at the year-end.

The bank missed profit expectations in its third quarter due to a significant trading loss. [ID: nL5E7N10V0]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.