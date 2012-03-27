UPDATE 1-Russia's Nomos Bank profits rise, loans grow

* Profit rise beats expectations

* Loan growth driven by lending to retail, small business

* Shares rise 2 pct

MOSCOW March 27 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized lender Nomos Bank posted a 35 percent rise in 2011 net profit, above expectations, while its loan portfolio grew by a third over the same period.

The company reported full-year net profit of 10 billion roubles ($345 million), compared to a 7.4 billion rouble profit the previous year. The figure refers to profit attributable to the equity holders of its parent company.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public offering in London and Moscow last year, had been expected to post net income of 9.4 billion roubles for the year and 3.6 billion roubles for the fourth quarter.

Nomos’ Moscow-listed shares rose 1.94 percent to 814.5 roubles. Its London GDRs were up 1.8 percent at $14, below the IPO price of $17.5.

The company’s loan portfolio grew 32 percent to 468 billion roubles, driven by retail and small business loan growth. Total assets rose 25 percent to 662 billion roubles.

Nomos said it mostly recovered a 2.9 billion rouble mark-to-market trading loss in the third quarter, recovering 2.3 billion of the losses. Its overall trading loss on its securities portfolio was 616 million at the year-end.

The bank missed profit expectations in its third quarter due to a significant trading loss. [ID: nL5E7N10V0]