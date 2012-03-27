FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nomos Bank profits rise, loans grow
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's Nomos Bank profits rise, loans grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW March 27 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized lender Nomos Bank posted on Tuesday a 35 percent rise in 2011 net profit, which came in above expectations, while its loan portfolio grew by a third over the year.

The company reported full-year net profit of 10 billion roubles ($345 million) compared to a 7.4 billion rouble profit the previous year. The figure refers to profit attributable to the equity holders of its parent company.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public offering in London and Moscow last year, had been expected to post net income of 9.4 billion roubles for the year and 3.6 billion roubles for the fourth quarter alone.

Nomos’ shares rose 1.94 percent to 814.5 roubles.

