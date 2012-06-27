FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura shareholders re-appoint CEO, brush off insider probe
June 27, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

Nomura shareholders re-appoint CEO, brush off insider probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc shareholders re-elected CEO Kenichi Watanabe on Wednesday despite a protracted insider trading probe that has raised questions about his leadership of Japan’s largest investment bank.

Earlier this month Nomura admitted that its employees had leaked to clients confidential information on planned share offerings by three companies it underwrote in 2010, highlighting a serious breach in compliance.

Shareholders also voted to re-appoint Director and Chairman of the Board Nobuyuki Koga.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended shareholders vote against both Watanabe and Koga, arguing they should be held accountable for the scandal.

