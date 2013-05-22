Nomura lifts retail client asset target amid Japan stock boom

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it had raised its target for retail client assets to 100 trillion yen ($975 billion) by March 2016 after clearing the previous target of 90 trillion yen last month amid a sharp rally in Japanese stocks.

Nomura had set the 90 trillion yen target in September of last year.

The benchmark Nikkei has rallied about 50 percent this year, boosted by the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy easing and a rapid slide by the yen.