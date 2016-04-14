Nomura cuts will see about 250 US jobs go -source

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Japan’s Nomura is to axe up to 250 jobs in the US, as well as 500-600 in Europe, under plans announced earlier this week to shrink its overseas businesses, a person familiar with the matter said.

Nomura said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and product areas in Europe and the US, without releasing details of the scale. It said more information will be given at the firm’s investor day on April 27.

The restructuring is likely to see up to 10% of its staff go in the US, a person said. It had 2,449 people in the Americas at the end of last year.

In Europe it is cutting up to 15% from its workforce of 3,485, people close to the situation have said.

Most of the cuts in Europe will be in equity research, flow and structured equity derivatives and equity capital markets underwriting, all of which the firm is exiting. ECM underwriting is part of the investment banking division, where about 25 jobs will go in Europe.

Some fixed income positions in Europe will also go, although that will be a continuation of a scaling back in that area that has been ongoing for some time.

In the US, Nomura is cutting back hard in its leveraged finance business, the person said. Reuters reported more than two-thirds of its US staff in the area would go.

Nomura has already cut hundreds of staff in its European and US equities businesses, merging equities and fixed income in 2012 to form the global markets division in an attempt to cut costs and improve profitability.

The latest cuts were outlined on Tuesday as Nomura announced the strategic changes after losing billions of dollars in its failed efforts to expand in Europe and the US.

Nomura now wants to fashion itself as a boutique investment bank, targeting large companies for advisory work. It had been investing heavily in its European and US operations, with the aim of becoming a full-service investment bank.

Nomura has also cut 20-30 jobs in its equities unit in Asia, excluding Japan, Reuters reported on Thursday. The cuts are linked to annual performance and are unrelated to Nomura’s Europe and Americas pullback, a person close to the situation said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)