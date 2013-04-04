FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura set to pick UK government adviser as Europe boss -Sky
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Nomura set to pick UK government adviser as Europe boss -Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings is set to name a UK government adviser on banking as the new boss of its European operations, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Sky News said Jeremy Bennett, who has been assisting the UK government on the implementation of reforms to separate retail banking from riskier investment banking operations, is in advanced discussions about becoming chief executive of Nomura in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Nomura declined to comment and the Treasury said it was unable to comment immediately.

Bennett is already a non-executive director of Nomura Capital Markets.

Nomura is having a tough time in Europe and trying to cut costs across the world. John Phizackerley, its previous EMEA chief executive, left last month. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
