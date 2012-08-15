Nomura appoints Cottle head of fixed income

LONDON, Aug 15 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Gary Cottle as head of fixed income for EMEA, the bank said on Wednesday.

He is based in London and reports to Steve Ashley and John Phizackerley - respectively, global head of fixed income and CEO, EMEA.

Cottle replaces Georges Assi who left the Japanese bank last month.

Cottle’s last role was at RBS where he was a board member of the investment bank and global head of sales. Before RBS he worked in various roles at Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital, largely in corporate derivative sales and structuring functions.