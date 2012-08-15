FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura appoints Cottle head of fixed income
August 15, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Nomura appoints Cottle head of fixed income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Gary Cottle as head of fixed income for EMEA, the bank said on Wednesday.

He is based in London and reports to Steve Ashley and John Phizackerley - respectively, global head of fixed income and CEO, EMEA.

Cottle replaces Georges Assi who left the Japanese bank last month.

Cottle’s last role was at RBS where he was a board member of the investment bank and global head of sales. Before RBS he worked in various roles at Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital, largely in corporate derivative sales and structuring functions.

Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
