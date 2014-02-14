FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura sees $206 mln gain on Fortress stake sale-filing
February 14, 2014

Nomura sees $206 mln gain on Fortress stake sale-filing

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings expects to book a gain of 21 billion yen ($205.6 million) on the sale of its stake in Fortress Investment Group LLC, Japan’s largest brokerage said in a filing to regulators on Friday.

Nomura announced on Thursday that it had sold its 12 percent stake back to Fortress for $363 million. The two firms said in a statement that they would continue to work together as business partners.

Nomura originally paid roughly 100 billion yen for the stake in 2006 and wrote the bulk of that investment value down in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis.

