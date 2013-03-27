Nomura names Fujiwara as head of Asia ex-Japan equities -memo

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc has named Yasuhiro Fujiwara as head of equities for Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Fujiwara will also act as head of equity derivatives trading in Asia-Pacific and hold the rank of managing director, the memo said.

Fujiwara most recently worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as co-head of capital markets and head of equities for Asia-Pacific before resigning from the U.S. firm in October 2011.

A Nomura spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.