Nomura Asset suspends subscription for Japan equity fund as demand soars
May 17, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Nomura Asset suspends subscription for Japan equity fund as demand soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Asset Management said on Friday it will suspend new subscription for its $8.8 billion actively managed Japanese equities mutual fund as its asset size neared capacity, underscoring investor demand stimulated by a recent surge in domestic share prices.

Nomura Asset said the suspension takes effect on May 20.

Japanese retail investors have poured money into domestic equity focused mutual funds as domestic shares have soared to five-year highs under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary economic policies.

Nomura Japan Brand Equity Investment Fund, which is offered in 15 series of several currencies, is the largest actively managed equities mutual fund sold to retail investors in Japan.

Assets under the fund’s management totalled 895.5 billion yen ($8.78 billion) as of Thursday, a four-fold increase from 240 billion yen at the end of December. ($1 = 101.9600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
