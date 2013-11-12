FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura announces six hires to boost banking business
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Nomura announces six hires to boost banking business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Asian investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had made a number of hires as it seeks to strengthen its investment banking division.

The firm has hired Edward Aitken as head of Americas retail investment banking. He previously held banking roles at Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and Viant Group.

Richard Eisenberg has joined Nomura as the head of media investment banking for the Americas after stints at UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ben Adams has joined Nomura’s healthcare group where he will cover healthcare services. He has previously worked at Barclays Capital, Bear Stearns and BMO Capital Markets.

Christopher Turner joined Nomura’s financial sponsors group from Barclays.

William Hunter joined the bank’s global natural resources, group focusing on the mining sector. He has held roles at Jefferies and Teneo Capital.

Georges Azzam has joined Nomura’s mergers and acquisitions team as the co-head of Americas M&A. He has held senior roles at Salomon Brothers and Societe Generale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.