FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura to cut around 500-600 jobs in Europe cash equities pullback - sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Nomura to cut around 500-600 jobs in Europe cash equities pullback - sources

Emi Emoto, Thomas Wilson

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc plans to cut between 500-600 jobs, mainly in its European cash equities business, as Japan’s biggest brokerage tries to stem losses incurred in its long-term drive to become a major global industry player, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Some jobs will also go in Nomura’s global markets division in the Americas, the people said, without elaborating. They declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Joey Wu, a spokeswoman for Nomura based in Tokyo, declined to comment. ($1 = 108.2400 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.