Japan's Nomura appoints Shinsuke Tsunoda head of global M&A

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings, Japan’s largest investment bank, has named Shinsuke Tsunoda as its new global head of mergers and acquisitions, according to an internal memo.

Tsunoda, who is currently head of Nomura’s M&A advisory department in Japan, is replacing Kenji Kimura, who was appointed head of global human resources earlier this week.

While Kimura headed M&A from Hong Kong, Tsunoda will continue to be based in Japan.

A Nomura spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Dominic Lau)