MOVES-Nomura names Daisuke Mototani as new equities head

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc has named Daisuke Mototani as its new head of equities for Asia excluding Japan, replacing Yasuhiro Fujiwara who is leaving the firm, the Tokyo-based investment bank said in an internal memo on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Nomura confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.

Fujiwara joined Nomura from Bank of America Corp in March 2013. His replacement Mototani has been with Nomura for 25 years, the memo said, most recently as deputy head of global markets Asia-Pacific sales. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Anand Basu)