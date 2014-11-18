MOVES-Nomura's Europe chief Bennett resigns -FT

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of the European unit of Japanese financial services company Nomura Holdings Inc, has resigned after 18 months in office, the Financial Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Differences of opinion over strategy was one of the main reasons for the departure, the newspaper said, citing sources. (on.ft.com/1BKLIsy)

Yasuo Kashiwagi, the co-chief executive, will take over as acting chief executive until a full-time replacement for Bennett has been found, the financial times said.

Bennett, who previously worked for Credit Suisse Group AG , left Nomura to look out for opportunities in the charitable sector and emerging markets, the newspaper said.

Nomura could not be reached for immediate comments outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)