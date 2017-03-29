MOVES-Nomura names Prabhat Awasthi head of India

March 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Prabhat Awasthi as its new head of India, replacing Vikas Sharma, who has been promoted to head of Asia ex-Japan.

Awasthi currently leads Nomura's India equities team and his new role will give him added responsibility of the firm's fixed income and investment banking businesses in the country.

Awasthi, who will report to Sharma in his new role, joined Nomura in October 2008 from Lehman Brothers.

The appointments are effective April 1, Nomura said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)