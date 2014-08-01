FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura doubles profit target, aims to grow client assets by 2020
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Nomura doubles profit target, aims to grow client assets by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group, said it would aim for earnings per share of 100 yen (97 US cents) by the business year ending March 2020, compared with a previously set goal of 50 yen by March 2016.

The higher target demonstrates Nomura’s resolve to keep growing after enjoying a spike in stock-trading commission last year during a market rally sparked by economic growth pledges from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Nomura is under pressure from shareholders to make the most of “Abenomics” and increase the amount of client assets it manages, even as its traditional customer base shrinks while Japan’s population ages.

Nomura said it will aim to grow its retail client assets to 150 trillion yen by the 2019/20 business year from 95 trillion yen at end-June.

Shares of Nomura closed 0.12 percent higher ahead of the outlook announcement, compared with a 0.63 percent decline in the Nikkei benchmark index. ($1 = 102.9800 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.