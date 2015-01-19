UPDATE 1-Nomura Securities, riding Abenomics wave, lifts entry-level wages

(Adds Daiwa Securities considering wage hike)

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Securities said on Monday it will lift wages for entry-level workers from April, answering a call by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for companies to boost pay to help the economy recover from recession.

Smaller rival Daiwa Securities also said it is considering an across-the-board wage hike of about 2 percent for all employees, excluding management, applicable from the new financial year starting in April.

Nomura Securities, the core brokerage subsidiary of Nomura Holdings Inc, and Daiwa Securities Group Inc have been some of the main beneficiaries of Abe’s reflationary policies that have helped the stock market double in value since late 2012.

Pay for entry-level and other young workers would rise by an average 2.3 percent, Nomura Securities said in a statement. Including pay hikes that took effect in the current business year from April 2014, their wages will climb by an average 4.5 percent, it said, adding that it wanted to help lift consumer spending.

However, employees of most corporations in Japan are still grappling with declines in real wages.

While major firms and labour unions agreed to an average wage hike of 2.19 percent in annual labour-employee negotiations last spring - a 15-year high - consumers have also had to grapple with a 3 percentage point increase in the sales tax.

November figures showed inflation-adjusted real wages fell 4.3 percent year on year, down for a 17th straight month.

Significant increases in real wages are seen as essential if Abe’s economic stimulus policies are to succeed in boosting consumption and dragging the world’s third-biggest economy decisively out of decades of deflation and stagnant growth.

“I don’t think all other companies will be able to follow Nomura’s suit given the widening gap in companies’ earnings depending on their size and sector,” said Hisashi Yamada, chief economist at Japan Research Institute.

“That said, the move will have a certain positive effect on spring wage negotiations this year,” he said, adding that remarks by Japan business leaders that they would do their best to raise wages this year were also a positive development.

But even within the Nomura group, pay increases are set to be uneven. In a separate statement, Nomura Asset Management said it was raising pay for its entry-level and other young staff by an average of 1.6 percent.