FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura Holdings Q4 profit falls 26 percent; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Nomura Holdings Q4 profit falls 26 percent; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings, Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as waning enthusiasm over economic stimulus policies brought down stock trading volumes.

Nomura, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit totalled 61.3 billion yen ($597.76 million) in January-March from 82.4 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.

The result compared with the 41 billion yen mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Nomura closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.