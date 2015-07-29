Nomura's quarterly net profit more than triples amid stocks boom

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings’s quarterly net profit more than tripled as strong demand from customers to trade domestic stocks boosted its retail revenue.

Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group said on Wednesday its April-June net profit was 68.7 billion yen ($556 million), compared with 19.8 billion yen in the previous year.

The profit compared with an average estimate of 55.3 billion yen from two analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 123.5000 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)