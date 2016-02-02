Japan's Nomura Holding's Q3 profit nearly halves as retail revenue drops

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc on Tuesday said net profit fell by nearly half in October-December, as volatile markets kept retail investors away.

Profit at Japan’s largest investment bank was 35.4 billion yen ($293.9 million) in the third quarter, compared with 70 billion yen in the same period a year prior.

Net revenue in its retail division fell 19 percent as investors went into “wait-and-see mode”, Nomura said in a statement.

Shares in Nomura ended down 0.6 percent ahead of the announcement, in line with the benchmark Nikkei index. ($1 = 120.4400 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)