42 minutes ago
Nomura's Q1 profit jumps 21 pct on strong retail business
July 28, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 42 minutes ago

Nomura's Q1 profit jumps 21 pct on strong retail business

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc said its first-quarter net profit rose 21 percent, as a strong performance in its domestic-oriented retail division offset a drop in bond trading at its wholesale division.

Japan's biggest brokerage and investment banking group said in a statement on Friday its April-June net profit rose to 56.9 billion yen ($512.75 million) from 46.8 billion a year earlier.

Pretax profit at the retail division was 24.9 billion yen for the quarter, up 187 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by investor sentiment and sales of investment trusts, the company said. ($1 = 110.9700 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

