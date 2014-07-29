FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Nomura Q1 profit slides 70 pct, misses estimates
#Corrections News
July 29, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Nomura Q1 profit slides 70 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes date in the dateline)

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc on Tuesday said quarterly net profit fell 70 percent from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates, as a rally in Tokyo stocks last year gave way to a more cautious view of the country’s recovery prospects.

Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group said its April-June net profit fell to 19.86 billion yen ($195 million) from 65.89 billion yen a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected net profit of 26 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

$1 = 101.9700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
