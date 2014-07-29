REFILE-Nomura Q1 profit slides 70 pct, misses estimates

(Fixes date in the dateline)

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc on Tuesday said quarterly net profit fell 70 percent from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates, as a rally in Tokyo stocks last year gave way to a more cautious view of the country’s recovery prospects.

Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group said its April-June net profit fell to 19.86 billion yen ($195 million) from 65.89 billion yen a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected net profit of 26 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.