CORRECTED-Nomura Q2 net profit up 39 pct, beats estimates
October 28, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Nomura Q2 net profit up 39 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects period in headline to Q2, not Q3; states in first paragraph that reporting period is July-September)

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said its July-September net profit rose 39 percent year-on-year, beating forecasts, as cost cuts helped offset a slight drop in retail brokerage sales.

Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group said its quarterly net profit rose to 53 billion yen ($492 million), beating a consensus forecast of 41 billion yen by analysts on Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Sales from its retail division, which serves individual and small corporate investors, fell 1 percent from a year ago as last year’s stock market rally inspired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic growth policies cooled off, weighing on trading volumes.

Return on equity improved to 8.4 percent from 6.4 percent a year earlier.

Chief Executive Koji Nagai had launched a range of cost cutting measures two years ago. ($1 = 107.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

