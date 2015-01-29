FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura Holdings Q3 net profit 70 bln yen vs 48 bln yen year earlier
January 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nomura Holdings Q3 net profit 70 bln yen vs 48 bln yen year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a net profit of 70 billion yen ($595.24 million) for its third quarter, as strength in its retail business offset weakness in its overseas bond-trading operations.

The result compared with 48.3 billion yen a year earlier and a consensus estimate of 39.5 billion yen by three analysts on Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Shares in Nomura ended down 1.2 percent ahead of the announcement, compared with a 1.1 percent fall in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 117.6000 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)

