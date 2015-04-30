FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Nomura annual net profit climbs to 9-yr high on strong retail performance
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 30, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Nomura annual net profit climbs to 9-yr high on strong retail performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to annual net profit, not Q4)

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings on Thursday said annual net profit rose 5.2 percent on a strong performance by its retail and investment banking divisions although its overseas operations were in the red for a fifth year in a row.

The Japanese bank has struggled to turn around the Europe and Asia operations it bought from Lehman Brothers Holdings in 2008 despite $1 billion in cost cuts carried out since the purchase.

Japan’s largest investment banking and brokerage group said net profit for the year to end March rose to 224.8 billion yen ($1.9 billion) - a nine year high and above a consensus forecast of 204.5 billion yen from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Shares in Nomura have climbed 12 percent in the year to date in line with gains for the Tokyo share market which has benefited from an influx of buying from pension funds. ($1 = 119.0900 yen) ($1 = 118.7100 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.