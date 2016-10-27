FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Nomura Holdings Q2 net profit jumps 31 pct, wholesale business surges
October 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Nomura Holdings Q2 net profit jumps 31 pct, wholesale business surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in headline)

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage, said second-quarter profit rose nearly a third, boosted by a surge in its wholesale division, housing mergers and acquisitions advisory business as well as currency and bond trading.

Nomura said in a statement its July-September net profit climbed 31 percent to 61.2 billion yen ($586 million) from 46.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 104.5100 yen)

Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
