* Q2 net pft 61.2 bln yen vs 46.6 bln yen a year ago

* Wholesale division pretax pft rockets to 39.3 bln yen

* Retail division pretax pft slumps 61 pct to 14.4 bln yen (Adds details from earnings statement)

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Oct 27 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage, said second-quarter profit jumped nearly a third as investors ploughed money into currency hedging and bonds amid uncertainty over the global economy stoked by Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.

Nomura said in a statement its July-September net profit climbed 31 percent to 61.2 billion yen ($586 million) from 46.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Pretax profit at Nomura's wholesale division, which includes currency and bond trading, rocketed nearly fivefold from a year earlier to 39.3 billion yen. Volatility in foreign exchange rates in the wake of Britain's June 'Brexit' vote boosted demand for bonds and forex hedging products.

The unit was also boosted by fees from advising companies in a spate of domestic mergers and acquisitions, driven by restructuring in industries such as oil refining.

Global investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have in recent weeks reported strong quarterly profit, helped by strong bond trading as the Brexit vote, uncertainty on the outcome of the U.S. election in November and worries about monetary policy across the world saw investors spurn equities.

Nomura said pretax profit at its retail segment, after wholesale the largest contributor to group revenue, slumped by nearly two-thirds compared with a year earlier to 14.4 billion yen. Retail investors remained in a "wait-and-see mode," Nomura said, depressing demand for both stocks and domestic bonds.

Profit at the retail division was last year buoyed by a strong stock market. Between July-September 2015 the Nikkei average grew over 5 percent, compared to a 7 percent drop in the same period this year. ($1 = 104.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)