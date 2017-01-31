Nomura Holdings Q3 net profit doubles on strong fixed income business

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage, said third-quarter profit almost doubled on strong performance of its wholesale division, driven by the fixed income business.

Nomura said in a statement its October-December net profit soared 99 percent to 70.3 billion yen ($619.49 million) from 35.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The rate of growth in net profit is Nomura's highest in three years. ($1 = 113.4800 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)