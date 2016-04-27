Nomura COO Ozaki: Overseas business will turn profitable by March 2017

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc Chief Operating Officer Tetsu Ozaki said on Wednesday that Japan’s biggest brokerage is targeting turning a profit in its overseas business by March 2017, as it cuts jobs and operations in Europe and the Americas to end a run of six years of net losses.

Ozaki was speaking at a news conference in the capital after Nomura reported it slipped to its first quarterly net loss since 2011 during the January-March quarter, in part because of hefty losses in operations outside Japan.

The executive declined to say how many jobs the brokerage is cutting, though the company booked a charge of 16 billion yen ($144 million) to cover redundancy packages. People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters 500-600 jobs would go in Europe, with other cuts in the Americas.

($1 = 111.2700 yen)