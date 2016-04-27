Nomura outlines cost cuts

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Nomura outlined further details of its new strategy for its international wholesale business, principally in Europe and the Americas, as it reported a 41% fall in revenues in the division to Y136.2bn for the first three months of 2016.

Earlier in April, the Japanese bank had said it would close most of its equities and equity capital market underwriting businesses in EMEA and reduce other lines in the Americas. In all this will see 800 jobs go in these areas, representing 15% of the EMEA total and 10% of the Americas.

Nomura on Wednesday said that total wholesale annual costs would be reduced by a fifth as a result. However, the bank declined to give any further details on precise numbers of jobs to go. Acquisition finance, non-agency securitized products and corporate credit will all be streamlined in the US.

The bank wants to retain a complete suite of tools in the world’s largest market for investment banking but it will also sharpen its equities research there, focusing on particular sectors where it has ECM strength. Underweight areas of coverage will go.

In the first three months of 2016 - Nomura’s fiscal fourth quarter - wholesale revenues in EMEA fell 64% to Y23.7bn and were down 19% to Y45.4bn in the Americas. Domestically they fell 36% to Y49bn.

The bank said that weakness in rates was largely to blame for the declines in each region. The better performance in the Americas came from the gain realised on the sale of shares Chi-X, the trading facility, which helped offset a slower quarter in securitized products.

Overall, Nomura estimated that in the current calendar year the tough market conditions could mean the total investment banking fee pool across the industry - from both primary and secondary business - could shrink by as much as 17% to US$182bn. Nomura estimates it had a 3.1% market share last year.

Under this bleak analysis, the bank said this would be the first time fees did not rise at least in line with global GDP growth. These structural changes have prompted it to make these moves, said chief operating officer Testsu Ozaki.

“International market turmoil and negative rates policies have led to a decline in client activity. This challenging market is an opportunity to pinpoint our strength,” he said.

“The break down in the relationship between global GDP growth and fee growth suggests there will be postponed ECM and high-yield deals. We want to review our business lines in international products and accelerate our focus but maintain market share.”

In the 12 months to the end of March, wholesale banking costs were reduced by 9% to US$5.87bn. Despite this, the overall pre-tax profit margin on the business shrunk to just 2%. Annual pre-tax profits slumped 83% to US$124m. After the strategic changes, Nomura is aiming for a 10%-15% margin.

However, Steven Ashley, joint head of the wholesale division with responsibility for EMEA and the Americas as well as markets overall, said a lot of the reductions in risk weighted assets had already been carried out. He said this explained partly why the last year’s results were weak.

Like many banks, Nomura particularly suffered in fixed income, with revenues down 76% to Y27.6bn in the first quarter of the calendar year compared with the same period a year ago. The impact of negative rates knocked spread product trading.

Equities trading was more resilient, thanks to a strong domestic performance. Japanese-connected ECM and M&A was also a bright spot for the bank, with global revenues in these two areas up 15% and 40%, respectively year-on-year in the quarter.

“Our trading revenues slowed in 2015-16. We want to create a leaner earnings structure which is not reliant on trading revenues,” said Ozaki. “By significantly reducing the costs of the international wholesale business we can make sure it is profitable for the long term.” (Reporting by Christopher Spink)