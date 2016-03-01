FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura Holdings says to appoint new joint heads of wholesale business
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nomura Holdings says to appoint new joint heads of wholesale business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had appointed Steven Ashley and Kentaro Okuda as joint heads of its wholesale division, effective April 1.

The moves come as Nomura, Japan’s largest investment bank, seeks to expand its wholesale division in the United States.

In addition to their new duties, Ashley and Okuda will continue in their current roles of global markets head and global head of investment banking respectively.

Ashley joined Nomura in 2010 and has been global markets head since 2012. Okuda, who joined Nomura in 1987, has been global head of investment banking since 2012.

Current wholesale chief executive Tetsu Ozaki will become Group chief operating officer, Nomura said.

Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
