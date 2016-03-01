UPDATE 1-Nomura Holdings promotes retail chief in possible move as CEO successor

* Retail chief Toshio Morita to take senior investment banking position

* Move suggests Morita may be future chief executive - sources (Recasts with further details of moves; future leadership contender)

By Emi Emoto and Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had promoted the chief of its retail business to a senior domestic investment banking role, a move sources familiar with the matter said indicates he is being groomed as a possible successor to chief executive of Japan’s biggest investment bank.

Toshio Morita will from April 1 move to the role of Deputy President, Investment Banking, with the mandate of strengthening Nomura’s domestic investment banking business, the bank said in a statement.

Morita will leave his current post overseeing Nomura’s retail - or individual investor - division to work with Kentaro Okuda, the current investment banking head, it added.

The sources said the move was a sign that Nomura’s Chief Executive Koji Nagai regards Morita, a 31-year veteran of Nomura, as a future successor.

Nomura spokeswoman Joey Wu declined to comment on the succession issue. The sources declined to be named as the matter remained confidential.

As part of its annual senior management changes, Nomura also said Okuda and global markets head Steven Ashley will jointly head Nomura’s wholesale division from April 1. In addition to their new duties, Ashley and Okuda will continue in their current respective roles of global markets head and investment banking head.

Current wholesale chief executive Tetsu Ozaki will become Group chief operating officer, Nomura said.

The management changes come as Nomura is seeking to expand its investment banking business, part of its wholesale division, in the Americas.