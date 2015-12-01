FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's Nomura to invest further in Americas operations
December 1, 2015 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Nomura to invest further in Americas operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees slower growth in global investment banking industry

* Cuts 2020 profit outlook for its wholesale division

By Emi Emoto

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest brokerage Nomura Holdings Inc said it will invest further in its Americas operations over the next two to three years, seeking to strengthen its M&A advisory and primary equity and debt businesses in the region.

The Americas generates more than half of global fee revenue for investment banks, Nomura CEO Koji Nagai told a briefing on the broker’s business strategy.

“There is still room for growth. We will keep strengthening there,” he said.

Nomura’s overseas division has posted losses for five consecutive years but the brokerage is aiming to restore the business to profitability in the current financial year to end March.

Citing slowing growth for the global investment banking industry, Nomura trimmed its wholesale division’s pretax profit goal for 2020 to a range of 200-220 billion yen ($1.6-$1.8 billion), 10 billion yen less than an earlier forecast.

The division made a pretax profit of 82.2 billion yen in the past financial year.

The company kept its overall pretax profit target for its retail, asset management and wholesale divisions for 2020 at a range of 450-470 billion yen. ($1 = 122.7300 yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Edwina Gibbs)

