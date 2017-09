TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest brokerage Nomura Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will boost its Americas operation and invest further in it over the next two to three years.

At a presentation on its strategy, Nomura CEO Koji Nagai said Nomura will strengthen its M&A advisory and equity and debt primary businesses in the region. (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)