FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator tells Nomura to improve after insider case
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

Regulator tells Nomura to improve after insider case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Minister Tadahiro Matsushita said on Friday he has issued an order to Nomura Holdings to bolster internal controls after its brokerage was found to have leaked inside information on share offerings.

The so-called business improvement order requires Nomura to take various steps to bolster compliance and report regularly to the Financial Services Agency (FSA) on its efforts.

The move was widely expected after the agency that handled the investigation recommended that level of sanction earlier in the week, stopping short of seeking a more damaging suspension of some operations for weeks or months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.