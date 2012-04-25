UPDATE 1-Japan regulator escalates Nomura insider probe

(Adds details, background)

By Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s market regulator has sent investigators to the Tokyo offices of Nomura Holdings in an escalation of its probe into the broker’s suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) has been investigating Nomura on a voluntary basis as part of an industry-wide probe into insider trading in Japan around a string of public stock offerings in 2009 and 2010.

The SESC was not satisifed with the level of information it had obtained from Japan’s largest investment bank and upgraded its probe to “special investigation” status on Wednesday, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The regulator put notice of an investigation into Nomura on its website on Wednesday, without providing any details on the nature of the probe, in line with its policy of not commenting on individual cases.

Last month the SESC recommended a fund management firm be punished for trading on inside information on a $6 billion share sale by Inpex Corp in 2010.

The SESC suspects an employee of Nomura, which underwrote the offering, is the source of the leak, three sources familiar with the investigation have told Reuters. The bank said it would cooperate fully with the investigation.

Switching to special investigation status will allow the regulator to focus its efforts solely on the problem of insider trading. The classification also makes the broker subject to sanctions if it doesn’t fully comply with the probe.

The SESC will continue investigating the Inpex offering while also looking into the possibibility of Nomura involvement in other cases. Nowa was also an underwriter on a capital raising by Tokyo Electric Power, one of the stock offerings being looked at in the industry-wide probe.

The move intensifies the scrutiny of Nomura’s ability to control sensitive client information, although it remains to be seen if there will be any real impact on its operations.

After a 2008 insider trading case, Nomura was slapped with an order to improve compliance.

Earlier this month the SESC called for the country’s third-largest broker, Nikko SMBC Securities, to be punished after its retail staff tipped off clients about a public stock offering by its parent bank.

That marked the second action by the SESC since it launched its high-profile probe into insider trading in 2010, coming on the heels of its recommended for a small fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust Banking in the Inpex case. (Additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Andrew Callus)