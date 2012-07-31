FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan watchdog wants order against Nomura for insider cases
July 31, 2012

Japan watchdog wants order against Nomura for insider cases

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities market watchdog recommended on Tuesday that Nomura Securities be given an administrative order to improve its compliance practices as punishment for its involvement in three insider trading cases dating back to 2010.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) said it had completed a special investigation of Japan’s largest brokerage and found problems with its safeguards of confidential client information.

The SESC’s recommendation represented the lightest sanction it could seek. Japan’s Financial Services Agency, which oversees the SESC, will decide on a sanction for Nomura in the coming weeks.

Nomura Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe and his top lieutenant Takumi Shibata announced their resignations last week to take responsibility for the insider trading scandal.

