Vereker steps down as Nomura investment banking boss

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nomura’s William Vereker is stepping down as joint head of investment banking at the Japanese bank, to become vice-chairman and focus on client relationships, an internal memo said on Monday.

Kentaro Okuda would assume sole leadership of global investment banking, the memo said. A Nomura spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

James DeNaut and Charles Pitts-Tucker have been appointed joint international heads of investment banking, both reporting to Okuda, the memo said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater)