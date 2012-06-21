FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura names AsiaPac investment banking head-memo
June 21, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Nomura names AsiaPac investment banking head-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings, Japan’s biggest brokerage, promoted Mark Williams to head of investment banking in Asia excluding-Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Williams, who joined Nomura in 2010 from UBS, succeeds veteran banker Patrick Schmitz-Morkramer, who is retiring from the company after spending 13 years at Nomura and Lehman Brothers, according to the memo. Zhizhong Yang will remain chairman of investment banking in Asia ex-Japan.

Nomura has worked on two of the largest equity capital markets deals in Asia Pacific this year, including the $600 million initial public offering for a property fund of Tesco Plc’s Thai unit in March and the $1.7 billion Hong Kong listing of Haitong Securities Co Ltd in April.

Australia-born Williams was head of equity capital markets at UBS before joining Nomura. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
