FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Nomura's debt to Baa3, outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Nomura's debt to Baa3, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its debt rating on Nomura Holdings by one notch to just one level above speculative or “junk” grade, a move that could hamper the revival efforts of Japan’s top investment bank.

The cut to Baa3 comes despite Nomura’s return to profit in the October-December quarter, and puts it on par with its struggling rival Daiwa Securities Group.

The rating agency cited uncertainties over Nomura’s international wholesale business in the longer term.

Moody‘s, which had put Nomura on review for possible downgrade on Nov. 9, said the outlook was stable, meaning a downgrade to junk territory was unlikely in the near term. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Yoko Kubota; Editing by John Mair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.