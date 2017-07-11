UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 Japan's Nomura said on Tuesday it appointed Fred Jallot as head of Global Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Jallot, who most recently served as the EMEA head of trading and structuring at Citigroup Inc, is based in London. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.