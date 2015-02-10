FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nomura appoints head of ASEAN banks research - memo
February 10, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Nomura appoints head of ASEAN banks research - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s largest investment bank and brokerage, has named Jaj Singh as head of research on ASEAN banks, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Singh joins Nomura from Standard Chartered Plc where he was head of research on Southeast Asian banks and covered Singapore and Indonesia banks.

Nomura also appointed June Ng as utilities and plantations analyst for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). June joins from DBS Vickers, where she covered utility and coal stocks. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

