FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura's financial sponsors head Nazar moves to BAML -memo
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

Nomura's financial sponsors head Nazar moves to BAML -memo

Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Nomura’s co-head of financial sponsors, Saba Nazar, is moving to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to take up a similar role, according to an internal BAML memo.

In her new job as vice chair of global financial sponsors at BAML, she will help to develop and strengthen the bank’s global relationships with important private equity firms, the memo said.

Nazar will be based in London and will start in November. She has over 20 years experience in investment banking and was also head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking at Nomura.

She spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs before joining the financial sponsors team at Lehman Brothers in 2005. Nomura bought parts of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Nazar was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.