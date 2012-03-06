UPDATE 1-Nomura names new head of securities unit in group reshuffle

* Koji Nagai, 53, named head of Nomura Securities

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings named three-decade company veteran Koji Nagai as the new head of its securities business on Tuesday as part of a reshuffle aimed at bolstering management of the struggling Japanese investment bank’s global operations.

Nagai, 53, will replace Kenichi Watanabe, 59, as head of Nomura Securities on April 1. Watanabe, who has been doubling as president of the core brokerage unit, will relinquish that role and focus on managing the group as Nomura Holdings chief executive officer (CEO).

The shuffle comes as Nomura scrambles to shore up its overseas operations, which have been hit by the European debt crisis and weak global financial markets and weighed down by a high cost structure stemming from its acquisition of the Asian and European assets of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Even the core securities unit, which remains a source of relative stability thanks to the company’s deep corporate and individual client base in Japan, has stumbled, posting a 5.8 billion yen ($71 million) loss in the October-December quarter.

Under the new structure, Watanabe and Takumi Shibata, the 59-year old chief operating officer of Nomura Holdings, will focus solely on managing the group, including promoting collaboration across regions and divisions, Nomura said.

Shibata will continue as head of the wholesale division, a post he took over following the abrupt departure of former Lehman banker Jasjit Bhattal in January, but drop his deputy president post at Nomura Securities.

Nagai joined Nomura in 1981 after graduating form the law department of Chuo University. He gained experience in both retail, including stints as head of the Kyoto and Osaka branches, and corporate banking as he rose up the ranks to co-chief operating officer (COO) of Nomura Securities last year.

Among other changes, Hitoshi Tada, 56, will become chairman of Nomura Securities and give up his post as CEO of the retail division, which will be assumed by current retail COO Eiji Kutsukake.

Nomura also announced that it would be setting up a China committee, India office and ASEAN office in a bid to grow in Asia. They will be headed by Noriyasu Yoshizawa, Takaaki Naito and Yoshinori Go, respectively. ($1 = 81.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Ed Lane)