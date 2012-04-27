FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura: insider trading probe has not impacted business
April 27, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

Nomura: insider trading probe has not impacted business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - A probe into insider trading around a string of public stock offerings in Japan has so far had no impact on Nomura Holdings’ business, the company’s chief financial officer said on Friday.

Junko Nakagawa declined to comment further on the matter at a briefing on the firm’s results.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) on Wednesday sent officials to Nomura’s offices in an escalation of its investigation into the broker’s suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

