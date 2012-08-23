FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura appoints Jai Rajpal global head of forex business
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Nomura appoints Jai Rajpal global head of forex business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nomura has appointed Jai Rajpal as its new global head of foreign exchange, the Japanese investment bank said in a press release on Thursday.

Rajpal, who will move from Hong Kong to London, was previously head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan. He takes up the role left vacant when Richard Gladwin left Nomura almost a year ago, in August 2011. Since then the foreign exchange business has fallen under the remit of Steve Ashley, global head of fixed income.

Rajpal will be replaced as head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan by Rig Karkhanis, Nomura said in a separate statement. Karkhanis joined the bank in 2010 as head of fixed income for Singapore and will remain there in his new role. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.