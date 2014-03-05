FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura appoints Ozaki to head of wholesale business
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Nomura appoints Ozaki to head of wholesale business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive of its securities business, will become the chief executive of its wholesale business from April 1.

Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously CEO of the wholesale division, will drop that role but remain president and COO of the group.

Nomura also said its global head of M&A, Kenji Kimura, would now become head of corporate global human resources. Kimura was relocated to Hong Kong to head the M&A team in 2012 as part of a company-wide restructuring which aimed to cut around $1 billion in costs.

Ozaki was previously deputy president of Nomura Securities. He joined Nomura after graduating from Tokyo University in 1982, and has worked in the company’s European debt market team in London as well as the prestigious equity unit in Tokyo. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.