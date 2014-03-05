Nomura appoints Ozaki to head of wholesale business

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive of its securities business, will become the chief executive of its wholesale business from April 1.

Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously CEO of the wholesale division, will drop that role but remain president and COO of the group.

Nomura also said its global head of M&A, Kenji Kimura, would now become head of corporate global human resources. Kimura was relocated to Hong Kong to head the M&A team in 2012 as part of a company-wide restructuring which aimed to cut around $1 billion in costs.

Ozaki was previously deputy president of Nomura Securities. He joined Nomura after graduating from Tokyo University in 1982, and has worked in the company’s European debt market team in London as well as the prestigious equity unit in Tokyo. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)